Geraldine to broadcast special radio drama programme on Dundalk FM

‘Geraldine’s School of Speech & Drama' (GSD) is delighted to announce a special program to be broadcast on Dundalk Fm 97.7.

The program is based on the school’s creative work in the form of two dramas which have been adapted for radio.

The project was funded by the BAI and has been in the pipeline since last year and the school is thrilled with the result.

The dramas are mainly voiced by G.S.D students. Following an audition process, students went on to record their own characters and brought these wonderful stories to life.

‘Sophia the Superhero’ is all about empowering the feminine, with the lack of female super heroes in popular culture, we decided to create our own.

The students involved in this project got the wonderful opportunity to not only partake but also to develop additional voiceover skills.

The second play focuses on three forms of bullying as we wanted to highlight some of the difficult situations young people often find themselves in, offering a small insight into the numerous challenges that they must overcome in a contemporary society which places so much emphasis on the importance of social media and image.

“Creating radio dramas with Dundalk Fm has been a special project for the school. We really liked the opportunity to share a story with a new type of audience. We love creating new stories that are relevant to the students. Providing the children with this creative license can lead to some wonderfully unique pieces of theatre and drama. I hope the children enjoy their work and that all of the school gets a chance to listen in to our broadcast.

“We do hope to do more projects like this one, utilising other means to tell a story and present the school's work to family, friends and the public.