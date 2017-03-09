Dundalk woman leading the way to save radio link to UK

Margaret Golden, daughter of former Dundalk lighthouse keeper Frank Ryan is a leading light in the campaign to save the RTE UK radio link Long Wave 252, under threat with closure this May.

Settled in Manchester since 1966, Margaret is busy preparing sashes, banners and posters for Manchester’s St Patricks Day parade on March 12th.

Joining Margaret will be former Dundalk neighbours Paddy and Susan Moore with Cork born friend Myra Butler. Margaret and Myra have prepared sashes for every county and of course her own the Wee County.

www.savertelongwaveradio.com