Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday March 9th, 2017

The death has occurred of Sr. Patricia Mary Brown F.M.S.A of Mount Oliver Convent, Dundalk

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff of St. Francis Nursing Home Mount Oliver. Sr. Patricia Mary Brown F.M.S.A will be sadly missed and remembered with love Francisscan Missionary Sisters of Africa, her relatives, friends and staff of Mount Oliver.

Reposing in Mount Oliver Convent from 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon. Funeral Mass on Friday in the Convent Chapel at 11 o'clock, follwed by burial in Community Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Seán (John) McDermott from Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully at Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home, 8th March, 2017. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Rocks) and devoted father of Gerard, Michael, Anne-Marie and Sinéad. Former manager Dundalk Credit Union. Also survived by his grandchildren Shane, Ciara, Liam, Mia and Lauren; his son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Norma, brothers Tom and Michael, sisters Frances, Irene and Joan and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Celia and sisters Rita, May, Lena and Sheila.

Reposing from 4pm to 8pm on Friday at McGeough’s Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk. Removal on Saturday at 11.30am to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. No flowers.

Donations can be made to The Birches Centre, Priorland Road, Dundalk.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) O'Donnell (née O'Hanlon) of Clontarf, Dublin and Dundalk

Unexpectedly but peacefully at The Mater Hospital, Patricia (Patsy) beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear mother of Sean, Evelyn, Helen and Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Friday afternoon from 2o'c with Removal to St. Gabriel's Church, Dollymount on Friday evening arriving at 5.30o'c. Funeral on Saturday morning after 10.30o'c Mass to Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Mater Foundation.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Tommy Watters (Snr) of Saint Clements Park, Point Road, Dundalk

Peacefully at home in his 100th year, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and son Noel. Very deeply regretted by his his loving family sons Joe, Pat and Tommy, daughters Kathleen Hughes and Marie O'Neill, sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Saint Clements Park from Wednesday evening from 7pm to10pm and Thursday from 11am to 10pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to the Birches Daycare Centre.

May He Rest In Peace