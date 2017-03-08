Louth man makes plea to help save his home

A county Louth man has set up a gofundme page in a desperate bid to try and raise funds to stop him from losing his specially modified home.

Kevin Elmore (28) was born with cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.

On his gofundme page he explained his plight:

"I'm hoping to raise money to save my home which I had adapted to my disability with a disability grant.

"This grant allowed me to get the doors widened, ramp access to my house, the garage converted to a bedroom to suit my needs and a shower room with low sink, handrail to transfer to toilet and shower chair with suitable shower.

"However, the bank is now threatening to repossess my house leaving me with nothing. I will not be able to get the grant again as it is a once off grant. My mum is my primary carer and is paying the bank all she can on a weekly basis.

"She has devoted her life to looking after me and cannot go out to work as I can not be left on my own, without her I dread to think where I would end up. It kills me to see her so upset and worried about the upcoming court case and its outcome.

"The money raised will be used to pay off the bank so that both my mum and I can continue to live in our home and I will be able to stay in my here with my much needed facilities. I hope to raise enough money in the upcoming weeks to prevent the bank winning their case and leaving me with nothing.

"I cannot put into words how much your help would mean to me, as to me this is my life. I dread to think what will happen if it is all took away from me.

"Thank you all very much in advance."

Kevin's goal is to raise €130,000

To help Kevin click here to visit his page






