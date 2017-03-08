North-east communities' new vision for Dundalk Bay

A good representation of local community groups and individuals gathered in Carlingford Heritage Centre to create a vision for the rivers of Dundalk Bay.

Councillor Peter Savage welcomed everyone with joyful recollections of time spent on local streams as a child; fishing for pinkeens and finding eels on the un-named streams and rivers. Many other memories were evoked with recollections of eel skins being used as bandages, successful tracking of fly-tippers to Banbridge, and jumping into the Pound River in Carlingford town.

Building on these memories, the group of 20 somethings to 70 somethings, continued to create a vision for the rivers of Dundalk Bay. Vision points included: better education and awareness of our rivers and waterways particularly considering the health benefits we gain from nature recreation. Clean water and more fish was part of the vision as well as better access for recreation.

There was concern about litter and dumping along the rivers and how this might be addressed as well as issues with invasive species. Suggestions were collected on how and who might be able to make this vision happen and members of the group volunteered to help develop an action plan for the vision whilst others were interested in hearing more about the plan as it develops.

Overall a very positive and interesting evening was had by all. However, Carlingford is only part of Dundalk Bay catchment and there are a number of other meetings planned to find out what communities in other rivers would like to see in their areas. If you would like to contribute to this vision please attend an upcoming event in your area (SEE PANEL).

This work is being carried out by the Communities and Waters Office who will collate the visions of all the communities in the different river catchments to define a vision for the Dundalk Bay which will then be acted upon by the communities and relevant agencies.

If you would like to find our more or attend an upcoming meeting please contact: gmccarron@lawco.ie or call 085 808 5756

See. www.watersandcommunities.ie or to find out more about your local rivers see www.catchments.ie