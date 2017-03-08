Countdown on for one of Dundalk's best festival events

With less than two weeks until St Patrick’s Day, plans are coming together for one of the best parades Dundalk has seen.

With a theme of TEAMDundalk, the efforts of a successful Dundalk Community will be brought to the fore.

In addition to Grand Marshall, Paralympics Medal winner Eve McCrystal, the Parade will also showcase the achievements of winning sports and community groups with a separate TEAMDundalk float.

Sports and community groups and clubs, both young and old taking part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade have also been asked to bring along and wear any medals they may have.

Along with the Grand Marshall / Sponsors Stand, there will also be a second TEAMDundalk stand along the route. Representatives of various charity, voluntary and community groups will take pride of place on this stand and will be honoured for the work they do in playing a vital role on Dundalk’s winning teams.

Dundalk St Patrick’s Day Parade gets underway at 1pmand will take place throughout the entire main thoroughfare.

Remember the fun continues after the Parade ends with the popular Family Fun Zone and stall area on the Market Square.

The Fun Zone wristband is once again excellent value at €6, allowing unlimited access to all the amusements (age & height permitting) and will be available to purchase in a number of outlets in the days running up to March 17th.

If you are interested in your Club, Group or business taking part in the Dundalk St Patrick’s Day Parade, please register before the Friday, March 10th closing date.

For further information contact Kim or Chloe, Dundalk Chamber at 042 9336343 or certs@dundalk.ie.

The Dundalk St Patrick’s Day Parade is sponsored by Fyffes, Louth County Council; Longwalk Shopping Centre, Dundalk Credit Union, Dundalk BIDS, Pelican Promotions and Dundalk Chamber of Commerce.

Keep up to date with Dundalk’s St Patrick’s Day events via Facebook – St. Patrick’s Day Parade Dundalk. Twitter - @stpatricksdaydd