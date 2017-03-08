Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday March 8th, 2017

The death has occurred of Mary (Mollie) McArdle (née McArdle) of Belrobin, Kilkerley, Dundalk

In her 95th year, peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of Louth County Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) and dear mother of Noel, Gerry, Seamus, Peter, Patsy, Marian, Eamon, Tom and Philomena. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her many relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son, Peter, Annavackey, Hackballscross from 6pm-9pm on Wednesday and from 12 noon-9pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 11am, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Louth County Hospital c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House private on Friday morning.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Noel Morgan of Mullenstown, Ardee

Peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Ardee. Noel is predeceased by his wife May and daughter Patricia O'Neill. Noel will be sadly missed by his daughters Noleen Giggins, Marion Murphy, Barbara Nevins, Olive Kirby, Elaine Glass, Geraldine Carroll and sons Sean, Nicholas, James and Kenneth, grand-children, great-grandchildren, brother Oliver, sisters Madge Monaghan and Mollie Kane, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

He will repose at his residence on Wednesday from 12 to 9pm. House Private on Thursday morning. Removal on Thursday morning at 10:30am driving to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Tommy Watters (Snr) of Saint Clements Park, Point Road, Dundalk

Peacefully at home in his 100th year, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and son Noel. Very deeply regretted by his his loving family sons Joe, Pat and Tommy, daughters Kathleen Hughes and Marie O'Neill, sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Birches.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May He Rest In Peace