Premier 'Grunge' music roadshow to hit Spirit Store, Dundalk

This Saturday night March 11th at 8pm, Ireland's premier 'Grunge' appreciation roadshow will play The Spirit Store Dundalk.

Celebrating the last great mass movement in rock, 'The Year Grunge Broke' will play the music of Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, TAD, Nirvana, Soundgarden, STP, Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age, Helmet, Smashing Pumpkins, Mudhoney and much more.

Featuring some of Ireland's finest musicians; Clive Barnes, Colm Dowling, Dan Pearson, Ray Cantwell and Maurice Ramsbottom. Clive Barnes is highly regarded as one of the finest performers on the roots circuit and has been gaining a worldwide reputation as one of the finest songwriters and guitarists on today's scene.

Having released four critically acclaimed albums of his own, he has played and recorded with some of the finest musicians on the world stage including Joe Cocker,Taj Mahal and Eric Bibb and also shared stages with Dr John, Jeff Beck, Greg Allman, David Crosby, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Solomon Burke, The Blind Boys of Alabama and Gary Clark Jr to name but a few.

Barnes has played numerous US, UK and European Tours and taken various awards, Including Album of the Year for “Welcome to Farewell” in the US magazine ‘Acoustic Guitar'.

An incredible live and session drummer, YouTube sensation Colm Dowling has over 40,000 subscribers to his channel.

Lead singer and guirarist of the amazing Harboring Oceans Dan Pearson provides Bass and vocals while guitarist of Kilkenny Instrumental legends 2 Fantastic 3 provides guitar.

Vocalist in rock band Brand New Dead Things Maurice Ramsbottom showcases his incredible voice each show, bringing the Grunge experience to life.

This show is not to be missed. Tickets are priced at 12.50 euros and available from www.spiritstore.ie