Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday March 7th, 2017

The death has occurred of Alice Dunne (née O'Brien) of Greenacres, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hosptial, Drogheda.

Deeply and loving missed by her devoted husband Joe and daughter Irene, her grandaughter Lesley Ann, daughters in law Caroline and Cathy, her sisters Agnes (Wheelan) and Patricia (O'Brien), nephews, nieces, relatives and especially all her friends at Dealgan House Nursing Home Dundalk. Pre-Deceased by her sons Patrick and Paul, sisters Rose (O'Connor), Elizabeth and Mary and brothers Jack and Mattie.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 1pm until 9pm. House Private Please on Wednesday. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 12 0'clock in Castletown KP, Navan.

Burial in Castletown Cemetry afterwards.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society

May She Rest In Peace