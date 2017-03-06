Deaths in Dundalk, Monday March 6th, 2017

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) McGuinness of Grange Close, Muirhevnamór, Dundalk

Beloved husband of Una (née Kane) and dear father of Sinead, Patrick, Majella, Denise and Stephen and grandfather of Karen, Claudia, Sophie, Conor and Hollie. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers Gerard, David, Anthony and Brendan, father-in-law Gerry, mother-in-law Brigid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 11am until 9pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am to Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations to The Oncology Unit, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Eileen Halpenny (née Kearney) of De La Salle Crescent, Ardee

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Eileen, sadly missed by her loving husband Oliver, sons Martin and Damien, daughter Pauline, grandchildren, sister Nancy, brothers Joey, Michael, Sean,and Gerard, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10:35am driving to the Church of The Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care. House private on Monday morning.



The death has occurred of Seán Kinch of The Ferns, Blackrock and formerly of Farndreg and Saint Joseph's Park, Dundalk

Predeceased by his first wife Dolores (née Kiernan), parents William and Margaret, brothers Liam and Jimmy. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen (née Cassidy-Wynne), sons Bruce and Barry, daughters Adela, Gayle and Yvonne, brothers Brian (Dublin), Brendan (Spain), sister Margaret Molloy (Blackrock), sons in-law Alan and Anthony, daughter in-law Vanessa, 12 grandchildren, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at his residence ''The Ferns'' Blackrock, from Tuesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 12.30pm, proceeding on foot, to Saint Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.



The death has occurred of Sr. Enda Marie (Kathleen) McDermott if Houston, Texas, U.S.A and formerly of Saint Helena Quay, Dundalk

Peacefully at Villa de Matel, Houston Texas. Kathleen, beloved daughter of the late James and Mary Mc Dermott. Predeceased by her parents, brothers Sean and Frank, sister in-law Betty, nephew Jim. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Sr. Rose Marie Mc Dermott, sister-in-law Nan, nephews and nieces Marie, Frankie, Anne-Marie, Brenda, John and Catherine, grandnephews and nieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends and the Community of The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, Villa De Matel, Huston, Texas.

Funeral will take place in Villa De Matel, Huston, Texas on Tuesday 7th March at 10.30am