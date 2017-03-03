These are the five planned locations for public defibrillators around Dundalk
The Dundalk Cardiac First Responder group over the past year alone have responded to over 250 emergencies.
As with any new scheme it takes time to get a voluntary system running on a 24/7 basis, so there have been times when a volunteer was not available to respond to a call-out.
To help the Dundalk community, five public access defibrillators are going to be located in the area. All defibrillators will be registered with the National Ambulance Service and when needed a 999/112 caller will be directed to their location.
Permission has been given to place the defibrillators in the following locations, allowing 24/7 access and agreement for individual defibrillator maintenance by Dundalk's First Aider Groups:
- Dundalk Garda Station, Civil Defence
- Aikens Barracks, Point Road, Dundalk
- Lisdoo/Newry Road
- Fatima area, Dundalk
- Dundalk Courthouse, Market Square, Dundalk
The estimated average cost of purchasing one suitable defibrillator and the secure outdoor container plus supplies for the first year is €2500.
Each defibrillator has an 8 year warranty and when purchased will be given o each location First Aider Group.
Sponsor details will be displayed on AED container for five years.
To help fund this vital scheme please contact Barry Hennessy on 0851181420 or email: 1barryhennessy@eircom.net
