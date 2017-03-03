GAA
TEAM NEWS | Louth name team for crunch clash with Antrim
Louth will be aiming for their fourth straight win in the Allianz League campaign when they welcome Antrim to Drogheda on Sunday.
The Wee County are currently top of Division 3 with maximum points after victories over Laois, Longford and most recently Offaly and manager Colin Kelly has unsurprisingly stuck with the same fifteen that started their impressive 2-13 to 0-14 success in Tullamore last weekend.
Jim McEneaney (ankle) and Andy McDonnell (knee) remain sidelined with injuries but are expected to be fit for their round five clash against Armagh.
