Government announces huge Investment in Dundalk care home

Fergus O'Dowd, TD for Louth, has warmly welcomed over €281k awarded to fund the refurbishment and conversion works of the Care Home in Castletowncooley, Riverstown, Dundalk. The Capital Appraisal Stage 1 funding has been awarded through the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government.

"Minister Simon Coveney has confirmed to me that the total amount awarded has now been sent to Louth County Council for approval, under the agreement that certain measures are taken in the overall projected cost of the project."

"This is an important step and I hope all parties can now agree terms and progress the project to completion."