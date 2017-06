Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant was the target of a burglary in the early hours of this morning.

A side door of the Rockmarshall premises was smashed open overnight as the culprits attempted to prise open the till.



The incident is believed to have occured at approximately 3.30am, with further details regarding the offending parties set to be released following further investigation of CCTV footage.



Anyone with information on these or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.