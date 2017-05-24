PROPERTY: A country manor just outside Dundalk fit for a Lord or Lady

Located just outside Dundalk, near Tallanstown, lies a country house fit for a Lord or indeed a Lady.

Estate agents Sullivan Property Consultants have presented to the market this impressive and luxurious residence, located just outside Ardee.

According to the estate agents, there is much to savour with this property.

"Built in 2006 this superb property stands on approximately one acre of mature gardens and approximately six acres of agricultural lands to include three paddocks, an all weather sand arena, four stables and a tack room.

"Internally the home is full of charm and character and no expense has been spared on the creation of this magnificent home. Accommodation briefly comprises ground floor entrance porch, reception hallway with feature staircase, four reception rooms, large kitchen, utility room, guest w.c, conservatory and ground floor bedroom with en suite.

"To first floor is a spacious gallery landing, four bedrooms all with en suites, large walk in hot press, main bathroom with featured free standing roll top bath. There is access from two of the bedrooms to a balcony area of breath taking views of the rolling countryside. The second floor/attic has been divided into six rooms one of which is currently used as a relaxation area.

"With so many amazing features throughout this home viewing is an absolute must in order to appreciate the exceptional design of this property."

