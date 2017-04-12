'Stunning' 10-bedroom Dundalk Guest House on the market

A 'stunning' Dundalk Guest House is on the market for €555,000.

Arlee House, on the Dublin Road in Dundalk, is designed and presented in immaculate condition.

According to property agents Blue Sky Property, the stunning 10 Bedroom property, has cleverly separated the owners accommodation from guest accommodation.

Located on the Dublin Road, opposite Dundalk Institute of Technology and only a five minute drive from the M1 Dublin - Belfast Motorway.

Arlee House is only a short stroll to The Crowne Plaza Hotel and a number of international companies making Arlee House a very convenient base for those visiting Dundalk for Business or Pleasure.

The property is been sold with all 7 guest bedrooms fully furnished, making any sale a smooth transition.

