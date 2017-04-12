Dundalk company making healthy eating for you

Eating right is not just good for the body, but for the mind and soul too.

There’s an incredible emphasis on having a healthy diet these days. But, as we all know - balancing that demand with the pressures of a full-time job can be a tricky proposition for many.

This is where local man Martin Woods comes in.

His company ‘Food4Sport.ie’ have come up with an effective way of doing both.

The company delivers healthy and tasty meals direct to your door for the working week - Monday to Friday. This includes, breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner.

Martin explains where the idea originally came from.

“The Food4Sport.ie idea originally began back in 2008 when Food4Sport started catering for one inter county GAA team for pre and post-game nutrition.

“Soon orders came in from numerous teams from under 21 level, ladies and senior teams throughout numerous sporting codes including MDL teams, GAA club teams to Leinster league rugby clubs.”

The origin of the company’s name is clear to see, but they have extended beyond simply catering for elite athletes only.

“We soon realised we could provide the same quality of healthy sustainable food plans for the individual regardless of fitness level", adds Martin. "If our meal plans work for top level GAA players and Irish athletes they will work for the everyday employee who are similarly over-worked and underpaid but want to maintain a healthy body and lifestyle while benefiting from extra free time made possible by minimising or ultimately eliminating food purchasing and prep.

“We know how hard it is to find tasty, convenient food that’s actually good for you. It was for this reason we have set out to bring deliciously healthy, convenient and tailor-made delivery meals to private clients living in and around Louth.”

But what sets Food4Sport aside from other similar set ups?

“We set our price after checking our costs,” explains Martin. “We don’t set our price against similar market leaders, and hence we have unintentionally positioned ourselves as the best priced provider of complete meal packs.

“We offer the complete daily menu of breakfast – snack – lunch – snack – dinner for only €80, no one compares to that with regard to price or quantity. The majority only offer one snack in a daily plan which means you will require further spend.”

As for the future, Martin can see lots of room for growth.

“Ideally in the long term we would love to be the market leader throughout the north east and introduce new clients to the healthy meal plans and delivery service offered by Food4Sport. Short term plans are simple but of utmost importance to us. To continue to build lasting trusting relationships with current individual and group clients through maintaining our current high standard meal plans and delivery service.

“We will expand our product range to include your breakfast; snack and lunch, thus further reducing cost and allowing you prepare a family evening meal hopefully using one of our meals from the “From the Chef” section on our website.”

An important section of the population which can benefit Martin believes is the sometimes forgotten student sector.

“A big one I think we can help with will be for teenagers before and during exams as proper nutrition is essential during stressing time sensitive periods such as exams or thesis studies. We also think we will be an excellent option for college students and athletes living away from home, instead of parents forking out cash on top of their children robbing a load of food on a Sunday evening they can spend €80 in the knowledge they will have healthy convenient balanced prepared meals on a daily basis form Food4Sport.ie.”

Check out www.food4sport.ie for more information