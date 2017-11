(Centre) Dan Corcoran, Minor Footballer of the Year, with Wayne Kierans - Louth Minor Manager 2017 - and Billy Doyle - CEO Dundalk Credit Union. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Bevan Duffy is presented with his Senior Footballer of the Year award by Louth manager Pete McGrath. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Senior Hurler of the Year Paddy Lynch receives his award from County chairman Des Halpenny. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Junior Football team manager Ollie McDonnell presents Player of the Year William Woods with his award. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Seamus Keenan (Anchor Tours) presents Hugh Osborne, U21 Player of the Year, with his award. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Jim Thornton of Cooley Kickhams receiving the Geraghty Award from Larry Geraghty. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

JIm McArdle of Roche Emmets receiving the Louth GAA Hall of Fame accolade from Dermot Clarke jnr. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)