REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Junior Football Championship Team of the Year

Following the conclusion of the Louth Junior Football Championship recently, The Democrat - with the help of our team - have put together our team of the championship.

It's revealed above and we have attached why they were chosen below...

1. David Brennan (Glyde Rangers) - A very steady campaign from Glyde's number one. Deserving of the spot.

2. Keith Boylan (Glen Emmets) - A tigerish and ferocious corner-back, Boylan was an ever-present for Emmets in the full-back line

3. Cein Sheridan (Glyde Rangers) - Had an absolutely fantastic campaign at full-back. A tower of strength and as brave as a lion. Without doubt the man for the position.

4. Tom Grimes (Glen Emmets) - Desperately unlucky to have picked up an injury in the final, though Grimes illustrated tremendous leadership as Glen Emmets capped a strong year with the Christy Bellew Cup.

5. David Bracken (Glen Emmets) - A survivor of Emmets' championship win of the late nineties, Bracken had a tremendous final and was a key figure as Kevin Barry's men claimed the title.

6. Mark O'Brien (Glyde Rangers) - Excellent throughout the year as Glyde went unbeaten until the championship final. A calming influence at centre-half, there's no doubting O'Brien's injury in the championship final contributed to Emmets' downfall.

7. Andrew Mooney (Glen Emmets) - Missed some of the early games having been abroad, but the Louth junior came back with a bang and enjoyed an excellent championship final.

8. Ronan Grufferty (Glen Emmets) - A midfield powerhouse for the Tullyallen men, Grufferty came to the fore when his side required in the championship final, landing some monstrous points.

9. Tommy Durnin (Westerns) - Arguably Louth's best player in 2017, Durnin is without doubt the best player in this grade and he showed that as the Reaghstown side breezed through the group stages.

10. Niall Sharkey (Glyde Rangers) - With pace to burn and an ability to score, Sharkey is a highly flexible player as he illustrated in 2017, playing in the half-back/forward and full-forward lines. A great prospect.

11. Ian Mulroy (Lannléire) - Played at both midfield and centre-forward, Mulroy is a fine player who was integral to John O'Connor's men reaching the semi-finals

12. James Butler (Glen Emmets) - Had an absolutely super year which culminated in him registering the winner against Glyde in the final.

13. Trevor O'Brien (Glyde Rangers) - A scoring machine, O'Brien rolled back the years in Glyde's run to their first championship final in 21 years. Captain of the team, he led by example.

14. Brian Duffy (Glyde Rangers) - Enjoyed his best campaign at adult level. Duffy was a prolific scorer from the beginning of the year, even if the final ended disappointingly.

15. Barry O'Hare (Roche Emmets) - Probably the most natural finisher in the county, O'Hare was to the fore as Roche reached the semi-final, where they disappointingly bowed out to Glyde.

Unlucky omissions - Ian Cusack, Seán Byrne, Stephen Healy (Glen Emmets), Ciaráin Sheridan, Dion Conlon, Gavin Duffy (Glyde Rangers), Colin Murphy (Lannléire), Aonghus Giggins (Stabannon)