REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth Intermediate Football Championship Team of the Year

Following the conclusion of the Louth Intermediate Football Championship recently, The Democrat - with the help of our team - have put together our team of the championship.

It's revealed above and we have attached why they were chosen below...

1. Stuart Reynolds (O'Connell's) - Captain of the victorious O'Connell's team, Reynolds failed to concede a goal in the knockout stages of the championship. Undoubtedly the 'keeper of the competition, he rolled back the years.

2. James Clerkin (O'Connell's) - A tigerish and ferocious corner-back, Clerkin played very well throughout the season. Kept Clans captain Mark McGeown scoreless in the final and well-deserving of his corner-back slot.

3. Jason Carroll (O'Connell's) - Didn't play in the early stages of the championship, but what an impact he made when coming into the team for the knockout stages. Enjoyed a tremendous match in the final against the Clans.



4. Patrick McGrane (Naomh Fionnbarra) - Very steady at corner-back, McGrane was one to step forward for the 'Barrs in their great year of 2017. Defended stoutly throughout the season as Paddy White's men finished third in Division Two.

5. Michael McKeown (Mattock Rangers) - Though he played his football at left-half, there was no doubting the Mattock captain's merit of the place in the team. A fine defender and comfortable on the ball, he's a player with potential to play at inter-county level.

6. Salem Rifaie (O'Connell's) - A player who's gradually worked his way back into defence having played further up the pitch in years gone by, Rifaie was a rock for the O'Connell's in 2017. Enjoyed a fine final and well-worthy of his slot.



7. Micheál McDonnell (Clan na Gael) - One of the finds of club football in 2017. His early campaign showings saw him receive a call-up to the Louth junior panel and while he may not have shown his best in the championship final, he's deserving of a place in the team of the year.

8. Hugh Osborne (Naomh Fionnbarra) - A midfield powerhouse for the Togher men, Osborne was integral as Paddy White's team got to the semi-final of the championship. Found the net in their semi-final with O'Connell's.

9. Dean Stanfield (O'Connell's) - Stanfield was a mainstay of the O'Connell's side as they cruised to championship success. He made great use of the ball against the Clans having found form at an early stage in the campaign.

10. Stuart Osborne (O'Connell's) - One of the key linkmen behind O'Connells' surprise success, Osborne - recovering from a career-threatning injury - was sensational in his first season with the 'Bellingham men. Highly flexible, Osborne scored 1-6 in their early round win over Young Irelands.

11. Jackie Agnew (O'Connell's) - Tying Agnew to one position doesn't seem to do him justice. He was simply everywhere in every game, so much so that it would be criminal for Pete McGrath not to consider him seriously for the Louth panel in 2018. An incredible engine, he's well able to score as well. He had some year.

12. David Reid (Mattock Rangers) - Impossible to omit, the experienced attacker - in tandem with Aaron O'Brien and brother Adrian - performed so well during the year that Mattock were viewed as the team to beat from an early stage. Showed well in every game, including the semi-final defeat to Clan na Gael.

13. William Woods (Naomh Fionnbarra) - A scoring machine, and another who Pete McGrath will have to consider. Woods' scoring prowess is rivalled by few in the county. Hit 1-12 in defeat to O'Connell's in round one, his prolific form continued right through the year.

14. Niall Conlon (O'Connell's) - What more can one say about Conlon after his 2-5 fired Paddy Bates' side past Kilbride last week. Sensational in the final and the focal point of the O'Connell's throughout the championship, he is arguably the player of the competition.

15. Billy Smith (Clan na Gael) - Even on poor days, Smith is guaranteed to score at his leisure. His performance in the semi-final win over Mattock, where he scored seven-points, was special and will live long in the memory. One of the most talented players around.

Unlucky omissions - Seán Cairns, Keith Woods, Emmet Byrne (O'Connell's), JJ Quigley, Conall McKeever (Clan na Gael), Conor Lenihan, Óisín McGee (Naomh Fionnbarra), Seán Brennan (St. Bride's), Adrian Reid, Aaron O'Brien (Mattock Rangers), David Finn (Hunterstown Rovers), Cian Callan (St. Kevin's)