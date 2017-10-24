REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth Senior Football Championship Team of the Year

Following the conclusion of the Louth Senior Football Championship recently, The Democrat - with the help of our team - have put together our team of the championship.

It's revealed above and we have attacked why they were chosen below...

1. Craig Lynch (Naomh Máirtín) - Had a fine year between the sticks for both club and county. Dead-eyed when kicking the ball out, Lynch is the finest shot-stopper in the county and clear of the rest by a considerable distance.

2. Fergal Donohoe (Newtown Blues) - Though careful not to find places for players for places sake, despite not being in his accustomed full-back slot, it's impossible to leave the 20-year-old out of the team. A fine defender, Donohoe showed in the senior final his prowess when moving forward. A real find this season.

3. Jamie Faulkner (Dundalk Gaels) - While Donohoe was excellent, there is no way of displacing Faulkner at centre-full. Strong and aggressive, Faulkner handled Sean O'Mahonys' Conor Crawley very well in both quarter-final matches. While age may count against him, there's hardly too many better in the position within Louth.

4. Paul Moore (Newtown Blues) - Played a line further out at times, though Moore was most-accomplished at corner-back. Comfortable in possession and eager in the challenge, there has been nobody better in his position this term.

5. Kevin Carr (Newtown Blues) - Scored the crucial goal against St. Joseph's in the semi-final to get the Blues going, and capped off a wonderful year which saw him star with the NUIG freshers and make his Louth senior debut with a first SFC medal. Should be a mainstay of the Louth team for years to come.

6. John O'Brien (Sean O'Mahony's) - Emmet Carolan was wonderful in the final rounds of the championship for the Blues, however, O'Brien was Man of the Match in each of the O'Mahonys' championship matches this year. A tower of strength with wonderful ball-winning and delivery abilities, O'Brien reads the course of the play at his leisure. What a fine player.

7. David Moloney (Dundalk Gaels) - Another 'Gael' to enjoy a wonderful year without having the final he'd have liked. A powerhouse up the left-hand side, Moloney was able to dove-tail his defensive chores with getting forward to good effect, getting his name on the scoresheet regularly.

8. Derek Crilly (Dundalk Gaels) - Arguably the Gaels' best performer in the final, Crilly has been their main man all year. Began the year quite prominently for the county, however, having found chances few and far between as the inter-county season progressed, Crilly brought his best form to the club scene. If anyone on the Gaels team deserved Joe Ward, it was the 'skipper.

9. Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues) - Edged out his Blues centre-field colleague John Kermode for the slot. It's questionable if the Blues would have gotten to the final had it not been for the surging performances of McDonnell in the early rounds. He was particularly excellent against Dreadnots and St. Patrick's.

10. Stephen Campbell (Naomh Máirtín) - A prolific goalscorer who continues to impress with his energy and ingenuity. Highly impressive in the drawn quarter-final against Dreadnots and group stage victory over Dundalk Gaels, he was part of a very exciting Jocks attack.

11. Colm Judge (Newtown Blues) - The only man for the job. Dominated the senior final for 40 minutes as the Blues held the Gaels to two-points. Revelled in the sweeper role and a wise head among a team brimming with youth. He was integral to their 21st Joe Ward success.

12. Robert Carr (Newtown Blues) - Highly impressive. Carr always seems to nab crucial scores, most significantly in the quarter-final win over St. Patrick's. Perhaps as he bulks up, Carr could join his younger brother Kevin in the Louth panel.

13. Éanna McArdle (Dundalk Gaels) - Another to endure a disappointing final, however, without the veteran corner-forward, the Ramparts men would not have reached that point. Scored the point of the championship from wide on the left-hand touchline in the replay with Sean O'Mahony's.

14. Ross Nally (Newtown Blues) - A lot rests on the shoulders of Nally in the Blues' attack, but how ready he is. Physically very strong for his size and well able to score under pressure, Nally is likely to be the Blues' main man in attack for a decade to come.

15. Alan Quigley (St. Joseph's) - The only Joes' player in the select which would be controversial considering their run to the championship quarter-final. Quigley was exceptional in the group games with Ardee, St. Mary's, while he continued his prolific spell into the knockout stages. Finished as the competition's joint-top scorer on 0-29.

Unlucky omissions - Jim McEneaney (Geraldines), Conall Smyth (St. Joseph's), Emmet Carolan, John Kermode (Newtown Blues), Barry Watters, Gerard McSorley (Dundalk Gaels), Conor Healy, Pádraig McDonagh, Conor Whelan (Naomh Máirtín)