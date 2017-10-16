Cardinal O'Donnell Cup final

IN PICTURES | Naomh Máirtín win Cardinal O'Donnell Cup

Arthur Kinahan was in Castlebellingham on Saturday evening

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Naomh Máirtín won the Cardinal O'Donnell Cup for the first time on Saturday evening when a fine display from JP Rooney helped them over the Dreadnots after extra-time.

It was a memorable evening for the Jocks and Arthur Kinahan captured it on camera...