Cardinal O'Donnell Cup final
IN PICTURES | Naomh Máirtín win Cardinal O'Donnell Cup
Arthur Kinahan was in Castlebellingham on Saturday evening
Naomh Máirtín won the Cardinal O'Donnell Cup for the first time on Saturday evening when a fine display from JP Rooney helped them over the Dreadnots after extra-time.
It was a memorable evening for the Jocks and Arthur Kinahan captured it on camera...
An achievement none more deserved, you played a stormer in the build up benny, rest up now x #LouthGaa pic.twitter.com/NJlZKnSmvG— Neil Reilly (@_Neil_Reilly_) October 15, 2017
