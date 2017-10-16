Minor Football Championship Final
IN PICTURES | Ardee, St. Mary's vs Geraldines
Arthur Kinahan and Ciarán Culligan captured the MFC final
Ardee, St. Mary's claimed the Minor Football Championship title for the first time as a sole entity with victory over the Geraldines at the Gaelic Grounds yesterday.
Jonathon Commins stole the show for Tommy Kirk's side and Democrat photographers Arthur Kinahan and Ciarán Culligan were able to capture his display, and much, much more...
