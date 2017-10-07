REPORT AND PICTURES | McGeough hat-trick helps Glenmuir U12's to top of the league

U12 Premier Division

Quay Celtic 2 Glenmuir United 4

A hat-trick from Conall McGeough saw Glenmuir Utd take all three-points over Quay Celtic in an end to end game played at Clancy Park on Thursday night.

The result maintains Glenmuir’s unbeaten start to the new season with two wins and two draws from four games It also sent the Blues to the top of the U12 Premier Division league table.

Six goals and even more chances and action was on the menu in the game and a wee bit of drama with referee Niall Minto stopping proceedings for a 10-minute spell as darkness kicked in, but play thankfully resumed when the floodlights were switched on.

Glenmuir opened the scoring in the 13th minute when McGeough cut in from the left wing and fired a low shot past Arthur Dignatus. The home side didn’t let the heads drop for long though and they responded just minutes later with Shay Downey sending the impressive Filip Matrick clear, however, Glenmuir ‘keeper Adam Burke won the race to the ball.

Matrick was through again on 19 minutes, this time from a superb Tom Dearey pass, but he dragged the ball wide of the target and on 21 minutes he was denied again by a fine Burke block. His second attempt was then cleared off the line by the hard-working Sean Reilly.

The Quay Celtic striker deserved a goal, and six-minutes before the break he got it when he pounced on a weak back pass before rounding the ‘keeper and slotting home to deservedly level the game at 1-1.

But Glenmuir restored their goal lead just before the break when a Shane Farrell shot took a wicked deflection off the head of an unfortunate Quay Celtic defender and the ball looped over the stranded Dignatus.

Though, seven-minutes into the second-half, the sides were level again when Matrick found the net for the second time when he firing past Burke with a neat finish. However, McGeough scored his second of the game soon after to put Glenmuir 2-3 ahead.

The hosts rallied again and almost equalised when Kevin Teather set up Owen McKeever, but his effort flew wide of the post.

The result was eventually put beyond the Point Road outfit when McGeough put in a claim for the match ball after completing his hat-trick with another great strike, hammering the ball home from 15 yards.

Quay Celtic: Arthus Dignatus, Molly Williams, Tiarnan Rodgers, Shay Downey, Eric Nomicka, Tom Dearey, Kevin Teather, Filip Matrick, Liam Coleman, Owen McKeever, Luca Craig, Conor McKenna, John Tracey, Ethan Doherty

Glenmuir Utd: Adam Burke, Daniel Craven, Callum Clarke, Dillon Arrowsmith, Shane Lennon, Shane Farrell, Leon Yore, Matus Lukosevicius, Sean Reilly, Finn Flanagan, Liam Rogers, Nojus Awdzilus, Conall McGeough

Referee: Niall Minto