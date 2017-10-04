ARTHUR'S ARCHIVES | Pick the finest Moustache of all...

John McCusker (Bookmaker) presenting a new set of Jerseys for Sean O Mahonys GFC to Sean Begley.

John McCusker (Bookmaker) presenting a new set of Jerseys for Sean O Mahonys GFC to Sean Begley.

Dan Woods (Oliver Plunketts) alongside Madeline and Tom Carroll of Young Irelands at the 1982 Convention at Bellingham Castle.

Dan Woods (Oliver Plunketts) alongside Madeline and Tom Carroll of Young Irelands at the 1982 Convention at Bellingham Castle.