Super performance from St. Peter's AC as cross-country season gets underway

On Sunday, the Louth Cross Country season kicked off with the Novice men and womens races and the even age races for juveniles. The St. Peter's AC club hosted the event on behalf of Athletics Louth in the perfect setting of the Louth GAA Centre of Excellence in Darver.

Harry O'Reilly had an excellent run in the boys U12 race when running out of his age to finish a brilliant third. Harry also led home the St. Peter's U12 team who all ran really well to finish second, Cormac McKeown responded to his late call up to closely follow Harry and just behind him was Padraic Tinnelly and Ben McKeown.

The boys U14 team had a great showing with six athletes on the start line, from the outset it was clear that the team battle would be close between St. Peter's and Boyne AC.

The St. Peter's team worked well together and their team work paid off as they became county champions with just two points to spare, the St. Peter's team was led home by Cian Gorham, followed by Sean Allen, Mark Litchfield, Rory McLoughlin, Dean Murtagh and Calum Grant.

The girls U14 race was also keenly contested with all bar one of the St. Peter's team eligible to run U13. The whole team did really well over the 3000m course which was led home by Niamh Brady closely followed by Lucy Smyth, Dearbhla Tinnelly, Judith Bell and Niamh Fanning.

The girls U10 race started the juvenile championship proceedings and the St Peters club had a mainly inexperienced team that will have gained valuable experience consisting of Orla McLoughlin, Catherine Carey, Emily and Hannah O'Reilly and Mia Finnegan.

The girls U12 race which was run over a 2000m course, Dearbhla Allen who was running out of age had an excellent run to lead the St Peters team home with a fifth place finish, Dearbhla was followed on the team by Ellie Smyth, Isabeal Fitzpatrick, Lucy Brennan and Abbey Fanning.

The girls faced heart break when the team results were tallied as the were level on points with 2nd and 3rd place but unfortunately lost out on count back so the girls had to settle for fourth. The juvenile programme commenced with a non championship U8 race that was hosted by St Peters.

Niamh Allen represented the girls and Liam McKeown and Cain Murtagh doing like wise in the boys race with all three doing the club proud. The busy programme of events commenced with the ladies Novice race which was run over 3000m.

The St. Peter's club had a team take part and all of the women ran really well and set great example to our younger athletes, the team was led home by Catriona McKeown closely followed by Roisin Renehen, Patrica Smyth, Elizibeth Fitzpatrick and Maria Duffy.

Next Sunday, it's day two of the Louth Cross Country Championships at DKIT were the intermediate races will take place for the adults and uneven age races for the juveniles.