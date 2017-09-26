Junior Football Championship

IN PICTURES | Glen Emmets win Junior Football Championship

Arthur Kinahan captured the Tullyallen men's triumph

Glen Emmets lifted the Christy Bellew Cup for the first time since 2012 on Sunday afternoon with victory over Glyde Rangers in Castlebellingham. 

