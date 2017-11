Dundalk Supporters OIsin Casey Cyril and Sheila More on their way to the Aviva tio support Dundalk

Sinead Gorman Stacey Stewart Roeana Dunn and Sarah McAuley supporting Dundalk on Sunday

The scene at Clarkes station on Sunday morning as Dundalk Supporters board the Lillywhite Express

Mickey Reilly with Sean and Gerard Tuite supporting the town on Sunday

Joni Gray Tadgh McFaul Stephen Quinn Philip Kelly Siobhan Kelly on their way to support Dundalk

Dundalk supporters in good spirit at Clarkes station on Sunday morning

Fergal Gernon and Claire Dunne on their way to the cup final

Dundalk Supporters on their way to Dublin

Nicky McCourt with Jean and Sean Watters

Come on the town Courtney Casey Cyril Moore and Francie McKeown in good spirit

Dundalk Supporters waiting for the Lillywhite Express

Lillywhite supporters looking confident

Dundalk supporters looking forward to the final

Dundalk Supporters out for the day for the final