PHOTOS: This is Dundalk 2017

This series of pictures are a snapshot of just some of the currently vacant and neglected-looking commercial buildings which dot the very heart of Dundalk town centre in 2017.

With popular thinking being that the recession is now behind Ireland, these pictures highlight how there are arguably still very significant economic challenges and issues facing the urban centres of many of Ireland's regional town, including Dundalk.

Along Clanbrassil Street, Bridge Street, Patrick Street, Market Street and others, buildings lie empty and forlorn, with only a few having been sold lately.