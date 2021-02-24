WATCH: Dundalk people line streets for funeral of beloved Mama Roma

Dundalk has paid tribute to Bernardina Grossi, known to everyone in town as ‘Mama Roma,’ at her funeral today.

Bernardina, of the much loved Roma Cafe on Park Street, passed away on Sunday in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Her funeral cortege passed the Roma Cafe on Wednesday where locals stood out to line the street as a tribute. Balloons were also released in her honour.

Due to Level 5 restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Bernardina’s Funeral Mass was celebrated in the presence of her family only.

Local councillor Kevin Meenan paid tribute to 'Mama roma' saying: "A piece of Dundalk has gone - the Roma will never be the same again now that 'Mama Roma' has gone.

"To her husband Giuseppe, sons Angelo and Innocenzo and her extended family, I extend my sincere condolences."

Dundalk will never forget Mama Roma.