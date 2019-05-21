Loch Ness Monster expert's search for Carlingford Lough 'serpents'

A new promotional video which features Adrian Shine, the renowned leader of the Loch Ness Project, highlights his recent research and interest in Irish folklore, particularly focusing on mythological serpent-like creatures known as 'horse eels' in the Carlingford Lough region.

In a recent visit to Carlingford Lough, linking Louth with Down, Adrian explored ancient myths, legends and Irish folklore on his quest to discover these majestic horse eels that are believed to lie within the waters of this historic lough given its name by the Vikings.

Adrian Shine is the leader of the Loch Ness Project and has been engaged in fieldwork in the Highlands since 1973. He has subsequently led over 1000 students and lay volunteers on expeditions; training them to observe, sample and record data. In more recent collaborations, projects have involved workers from some 20 universities and academic institutions within the UK and overseas.

The video was produced in conjunction with Carlingford Lough Ferry which also highlights the natural beauty of Carlingford Lough.