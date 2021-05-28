WATCH: Hollywood star Patrick Dempsey delights fan in Dundalk

A delighted fan had a lucky meeting with Hollywood star Patrick Dempsey in Dundalk on Friday afternoon.

Marly Diallo was at the train station where the Disney film Disenchanted was being filmed and spotted the star after the shoot.

Marly told us she is a huge Grey’s Anatomy fan and asked Dempsey to say his famous line from the medical show.

He obliged and said "it's a great day to save lives" froma car window.

Hollywood has descended on Dundalk this week, sparking the excited atmosphere as filming of the Disney sequel of Enchanted continues.

The movie starring Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams was being shot at Clarke's train station in town on Friday with eager fans gathering throughout the day.

The production crew lined the platform during a break in filming while devoted fans stood in the rain hoping to get a glimpse of movie star Dempsey.

Some of the scenes for the live action/animated musical romantic comedy are being filmed at different local locations including the train station. The bulk of the film is being shot in Enniskerry in Wicklow.

The follow up to the 2007 film Enchanted sees Amy Adams and Dempsey return to their roles.