WATCH: Beloved Dundalk teacher and principal gets emotional send-off
There was barely a dry eye left in a local school recently, when beloved former teacher and principal at Colaiste Ris, Dundalk, Mr Padraig Hamill returned to get a wonderful send-off from teachers and students.
Padraig Hamill has been in Colaiste Ris for over 40 years. He came in through the monastery doors as a first-year student and left in 2019 as the Principal.
Unfortunately, due to a worldwide pandemic, the school never got to celebrate his career, his leadership and his friendship.
On Friday 24th October 2020, we took our opportunity.
