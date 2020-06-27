WATCH: Blessing of the Graves, St Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk

Local priests from St Patrick's Parish in Dundalk recorded a Blessing of the Graves ceremony at St Patrick's Cemetery during the week which relatives can now view above.

Fr Mark O'Hagan took to the parish's Facebook page to explain the reason behind their throughtful gesture:

"Due to Covid-19 and the government restrictions set down in relation to outside gatherings, sadly the Blessing of the Graves in St Patrick’s Cemetery’s Dundalk will be postponed to next year.

"However Father’s Michael Sheehan, Noel Kehoe, Cormac Mc Namera, David Barrins along with myself felt it would be important that your loved ones Grave would be blessed.



"We gathered yesterday in the cemetery and held a Ceremony of the Blessing of the graves a recording of this Ceremony and the Blessing of the Graves will follow."