WATCH: Dundalk goes bananas during Italia 90 this day 30 years ago

Surely it can't be 30 years ago?!

Oh yes it is.

It was the era of shell tracksuits, questionable moustaches and a distinct lack of health and safety protocols - everywhere.

But boy did Ireland and Dundalk celebrate during the summer of 1990 when the Boys in Green went on a magical and unforgettable journey at World Cup Italia 90.

A new slideshow of photos from Frank McAlevey and created by The Gathering Heritage for youtube gives a pictorial insight into the celebrations in Dundalk this day 30 years ago when the Republic of Ireland beat Romania in a penalty shoot-out to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Italy.

Enjoy.