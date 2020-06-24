Competition
Dundalk Credit Union searches for Ireland's Junior Credit Union Sports Correspondent
Video
Dundalk Credit Union is excited to run a Competition with our Community Partner Dundalk Football Club to find a Junior Credit Union Sports Correspondent to cover all things Dundalk FC.
The lucky winner will have the opportunity to interview their favourite Dundalk FC Heroes and Manager Vinny Perth!
Are you between 6 and 16 years of age, sports-mad and comfortable on camera? If so, enter now!
Or email: majella.downey@dundalkcu.ie
Please note: Interviews may be online while Covid-19 restrictions are in place.
