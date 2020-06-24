Dundalk Credit Union searches for Ireland's Junior Credit Union Sports Correspondent

Dundalk Credit Union is excited to run a Competition with our Community Partner Dundalk Football Club to find a Junior Credit Union Sports Correspondent to cover all things Dundalk FC.

The lucky winner will have the opportunity to interview their favourite Dundalk FC Heroes and Manager Vinny Perth!

Are you between 6 and 16 years of age, sports-mad and comfortable on camera? If so, enter now!

Click here to enter

Or email: majella.downey@dundalkcu.ie

Please note: Interviews may be online while Covid-19 restrictions are in place.