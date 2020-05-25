WATCH: Ardee Concert Band connect young and old with emotional version of ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’

Ardee Concert Band knows that music connects young and old, so the local musical group have all come together whilst staying apart to perform a piece of music that has great resonance at this time, ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ accompanied by drawings and pictures from its younger members.

All the drawings were entered into a competition within the band and Anna Callaghan won with her portrayal of gratefulness to all our frontline workers at this time.

These images show our support for all frontline workers, members of the band and their families as well as our loyal Bingo supporters.

Ardee Concert Band is very much a community and making this video in these tough times has shown just how strong their community is and it is here for a very long time to come.



PRO Sinead Nutley prised all who helped bring this together: "Many thanks and congratulations to all the members who organised and took part in this project and especially to our saxophonist Robert Finegan who has produced the video together from 32 individual video entries whilst in lockdown in London, where he resides studying for his Masters Degree at the Royal School of Music and who has spent endless hours putting it all together. It just shows how important and versatile technology is at this time also.

"From all at Ardee Concert Band, We would like to thank all of our frontline workers and everyone working to keep the country going through these difficult times. We hope all our members, their families and our supporters near and far are keeping well and we look forward to welcoming you all back to the Bohemian Centre when safe to do so," added Sinead.