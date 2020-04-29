WATCH: Lovely moment as lone piper plays for retiring Dundalk paramedic

VIDEO BELOW

He has been labeled a "legend" and "mentor", plus a "father figure" by many fellow paramedics and colleagues at both the Dundalk and Drogheda ambulance stations, but this morning local paramedic supervisor John Tuite finished his final shift as he begins his retirement.

Lone piper Mark Toner played John out of the station at the Louth Hospital this morning.

Posting to Facebook, Drogheda Ambulance station paid glowing tribute to John:

"A Legend, A Mentor, A Father figure to all staff - Mr John Tuite Paramedic Supervisor Walking Out Of House For His Last Shift In Dundalk Ambulance Station! John retires in this morning after a long service within the ambulance service in Dundalk.

"He has seen some changes, but he is part of a great team of medics and has adapted his tremendous abilities to change with our changing times of the service.

"We all salute you and wish you well in your future endeavours - and Geraldine we honor you and your family!"