WATCH: Surprise applause for Dundalk paramedic battling Covid-19

There were emotional scenes on Mary Street North in Dundalk today as a fleet of ambulances and paramedics took the time to give one of their own a round of applause for battling - and beating - Covid-19.

Pat Sheridan, a member of the Dundalk ambulance station at the Louth Hospital, has been self-isolating at home with his wife for the past two weeks as they both battled Covid-19.

However, today was the first day he was able to venture outside his front door, and his colleagues decided to lift his spirits with a round of applause as they did a quick drive-by of his home.