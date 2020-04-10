WATCH: Louth priest and popemobile become international sensation

With social distancing and other tough restrictions leaving local people unable to attend mass, parish priest of Cooley in north Louth, Fr Malachy Conlon, decided to bring mass on the road for his parishioners yesterday.

Check out the wonderful video from Eamonn Brennan of the popemobile passing through Omeath yesterday at around lunchtime.

The local priest has become something of a sensation, with national and international news outlets, including Reuters running the story - and the Irish Times used a picture of the priest and popemobile in transit on its front page today also.

The popemobile itself is a converted British Leyland lorry which was purchased by the late John Hanlon of Hanlon Transport 14 years ago in 2006 for €42,000.

Previously, this particular popemobile was used by Pope John Paul II during his visits to Britain and Africa in the early 1980s.

Mr Hanlon's widow Kathleen allowed the vehicle to be used for the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the local church Our Lady Star of the Sea five years ago in 2015.

She has also allowed the vehicle to be used for parish use since then.