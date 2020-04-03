Dundalk musician Jinx Lennon's new album branded his 'best work yet'

Jinx Lennon, one of Ireland's most insightful (and tremendously abrasive) songwriters has released his new album - Border Schizo Fffolk Songs for the Fuc**d - today.

The new double album contains 34 tracks and has been highly praised by Irish Times music reviewer Tony Clayton-Lea.

Clayton-Lea branded the new album, Lennon's "best work yet", adding that the tunes were "hard-edged but textured", while one song in particular - Be Proud, is "virtually anthemic".

The above promo video, which was shot in and around Dundalk, was directed by Niall Mc Cann, Matthew Boyd and Gregory Dunn and features Sarah from NITS

The album can be purchased here