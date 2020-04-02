WATCH: Louth Dementia advisor has a VERY important message

Dementia Adviser for Louth, Maeve Montgomery, has a very important message for the general public regarding social distancing and being mindful and kind towards people with dementia at this challenging time for us all.

In a report released yesterday the ASI’s Dementia Advisers have reported an increase in responsive behaviour from people with dementia including confusion, paranoia, delusions, agitation, and other behavioural changes, with one Dementia Adviser likening deterioration of one person with dementia like “falling off a cliff edge”.

The ASI has developed some tip sheets to help support people with dementia and their families in a challenging and rapidly changing situation including the following:

- Tips for vulnerable adults

- Tips for supporting vulnerable people in the community

- Tips for nursing home restrictions

- Prepare & Care: A simple, step by step guide to caring for a loved one living with dementia

All of these resources are available on www.alzheimer.ie