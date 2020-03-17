Video
WATCH: Dundalk animation firm produce hilarious St Patrick's parade video
Virtual Parade
Dundalk claymation group 'Clayotic, all but chaotic' have really gotten into the swing of the St Patrick's Day celebrations with a brilliant claymation video.
Louise from the firm said: "If we can't go to the parade let the parade come to you. People of Ireland this is my gift to you! I am happy to see this go viral so please like, share, comment but most of all enjoy. Stay indoors and we will survive. Louise."
Check it out - put the volume up.
