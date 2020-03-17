WATCH: Dundalk animation firm produce hilarious St Patrick's parade video

Dundalk claymation group 'Clayotic, all but chaotic' have really gotten into the swing of the St Patrick's Day celebrations with a brilliant claymation video.

Louise from the firm said: "If we can't go to the parade let the parade come to you. People of Ireland this is my gift to you! I am happy to see this go viral so please like, share, comment but most of all enjoy. Stay indoors and we will survive. Louise."

Check it out - put the volume up.