WATCH: Heartwarming video shows Dundalk FC players visiting Temple Street Children's Hospital

Players from Dundalk Football Club recently joined character Freddy Fyffes on a visit to see the young patients at Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

There to assist Santa Claus and his helpers on their traditional Christmas outing to the hospital were Dundalk stars Gary Rogers, Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Dan Kelly and Lido Lotefa.

The visit follows a number of initiatives that the Club and its sponsor Fyffes partnered on throughout the year to raise funds for the vital equipment and care provided for over 147,000 patients treated by the hospital every year.

Speaking at the hospital, Fyffes marketing manager, Emma Hunt-Duffy said: "the incredible, life-saving work that the doctors, nurses and staff at Temple Street and other hospitals and health treatment centres do to care for the health of our young people is a cause worthy of everyone’s support, and one with which we are proud to be involved”.