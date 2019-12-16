Funny
WATCH: Dundalk pub gets shout out from WWF legend and X-Factor star
Dundalk pub McAlesters on Bridge Street seemed to be a mecca for celebrities at the weekend, as not one, but two legends gave the local tavern a shout out on social media.
First up was World Wrestling Federation superstar Brett 'The Hitman' Hart, who wanted to make Bridge Street Great Again, while wishing Dundalk a happy Christmas!
Then, X-Factor legend Wagner wanted to make Bridge Street Successful again!
