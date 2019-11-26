WATCH: Dundalk road flooded as high tides lash area

A dangerously high tide is causing extensive flooding on the Farigreen Road beside the Castletown River in Dundalk this morning.

The Democrat has captured footage of the extent of the flooding - and the high tide, which shows cars struggling to travel through the inundated waters, with some turning back. According to reports the road is now impassable.

Meanwhile, out at Blackrock, the local Tidy Towns group have also posted a video of the waves lashing against the promenade there this morning.

SEE Blackrock Video here