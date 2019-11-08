WATCH: Dundalk singer's new music video shot in Annagassan

Dundalk singer Gary J Conlon's band Honey Beard have just released a new single titled 'Like a Fire' and the video for the song was shot right here in County Louth in Annagassan.

While Gary is originally from Haggardstown, he has lived in Canada for a number of years now and Honey Beard are described as an Irish-Canadian Synthwave Dark-Pop duo from Toronto, Ontario.

The band have been creating music for some time now drawing on childhood inspirations such as Depeche Mode and The Doors.

Honey Beard are renowned for their frenetic live performances, injecting their own edgy take on the typical pop arrangements while balancing dark synth sounds with bright catchy beats.

Shot by local video production company Lightstorm Media, check out the video above...