Dundalk Institute of Technology
VIDEO: DkIT students and graduates protest decision to move graduation to Dundalk Townhall
Ongoing protest today at DkIT
Students are protesting today outside the office of DkIT President, Dr Michael Mulvey, against the decision to move this year's graduation from the Institute campus to Dundalk Townhall.
The protests are set to move into town today and later in the week, to Dundalk Townhall and other venues associated with this year's graduation.
