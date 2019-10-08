Dundalk community group calls on Irish Water to restore services

Local community activism group Dundalk for Change has issued a video statement calling on Irish Water to make a "firm commitment" to end the boil water notice "as soon as possible" in Tallanstown.

Speaking in the filmed statement Kitty Colbert, a resident of Knockbridge and a member of Dundalk for Change, also called for Irish Water to "directly correspond with those affected rather than through social media" and "at the very least provide safe drinking water to the affected communities for the remainder of the notice".

The group also pushed Irish Water to comment on how long the water had been "unfit for human consumption" before Louth residents learned of the boil water notice via local media.

Yesterday Irish Water lifted the boil water notice that has been which has been in place since July 30 for customers in Louth Village, Knockbridge, Carnalogue, Mills of Louth, Knockdillon and surrounding areas.

However, the water notice remains in place for 600 people in the following areas: Chestnut Grove, Castle View, Rathbrist cottages, Glyde road, Tallansfield Manor, Glyde View and Tullarsfield.

Dundalk for Change also asked people in the Tallanstown area who had been affected by the water notice to get in touch with them via: www.facebook.com/dundalkprochoice