Shocking moment a car drives into crowd at Dundalk graveyard

A shocking video posted to Facebook this afternoon shows the horrifying moment a speeding car drove into the crowd at the Blessing of the Graves which was held in Dowdallshill Graveyard this afternoon.

One man was taken to hospital and other members of the public are said to have "superficial injuries" following the incident.

The video, uploaded by Ciaran Parkin has been viewed over 66,000 times.

Dundalk man Fergal Sheehy posted the below image of the Skoda car which crashed into a number of parked vehicles on the Racecourse Road before the man was arrested by Gardaí as he walked towards the bypass.